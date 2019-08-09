CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.01, 1,177,330 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 867,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Specifically, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $694,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,925,917 shares of company stock worth $105,418,479. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $15,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

