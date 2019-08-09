CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $576.5-582.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.64 million.CarGurus also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.42 to $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 71,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $7,275,615.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $179,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,808,511 shares of company stock worth $101,568,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

