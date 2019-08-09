Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0-52.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.27 million.Care.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Care.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE CRCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 592,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.92. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 7,621 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $109,513.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,869 shares in the company, valued at $716,617.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $140,897.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $305,693. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

