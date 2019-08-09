Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CATM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.29. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 203.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

