Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

Get Cardinal Resources alerts:

Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.