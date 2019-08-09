Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst V. Kumar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

MRTX traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $91.06. 8,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.67. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,932,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000.

In other news, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $6,367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.