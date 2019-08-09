Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$190.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$166.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.22.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.95 on Friday, reaching C$137.25. 717,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$133.56 and a 12 month high of C$183.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

