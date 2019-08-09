Canaccord Genuity Raises StatPro Group (LON:SOG) Price Target to GBX 180

StatPro Group (LON:SOG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SOG opened at GBX 151.25 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63. StatPro Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. StatPro Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.50%.

About StatPro Group

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

