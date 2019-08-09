Canaccord Genuity Raises StatPro Group (LON:SOG) Price Target to GBX 180

StatPro Group (LON:SOG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SOG opened at GBX 151.25 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63. StatPro Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. StatPro Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.50%.

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

