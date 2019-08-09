Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

