Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.
