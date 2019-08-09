Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.05 million.

CLMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 128,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,718. The company has a market cap of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

