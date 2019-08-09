Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

“We see further improvement in LOE in 3Q before blending in higher CRZO LOE in 4Q (reported ~$7.50/boe in 1Q) which we expect the combined co to actively work down during 2020.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPE. Stephens set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,324,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,658. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,369,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 199,346 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,539,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 282,381 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.