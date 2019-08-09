Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 3,380,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,502,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 273,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,868,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 256,679 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

