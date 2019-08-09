California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) CFO Marshall D. Smith Buys 980 Shares

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) CFO Marshall D. Smith purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,025.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,019.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRC opened at $10.56 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,203,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

