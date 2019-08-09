Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cabot’s adjusted earnings for the fiscal third quarter were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company expects earnings for fiscal 2019 to be flat year over year. Cabot has outperformed the industry year to date. It remains committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. It will also gain from the NSCC carbon plant buyout. The company also remains focused on creating shareholder value. However, Cabot faces weakness in China which is likely to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. Intense competition and weak demand are affecting pricing in the country. Weak automotive production in China and Europe may also continue to impact volumes. The company expects the challenging business environment to persist in the fiscal fourth quarter. Cabot’s high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,440. Cabot has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $67.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 317,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,793,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

