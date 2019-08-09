Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

