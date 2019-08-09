Cabot Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 11,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,440. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 238.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

