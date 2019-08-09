BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Set at $55.00 by SunTrust Banks

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BWXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 386,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.