Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.