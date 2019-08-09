Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.