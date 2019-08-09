Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 123,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $1,961,279.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,432 shares of company stock worth $4,667,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,350. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.