BTIG Research Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $21.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.18. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at $579,056.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 33.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 217.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 214,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.