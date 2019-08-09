BT Group (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTA. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

