Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

