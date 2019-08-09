Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Director Scott Cutler Acquires 6,665 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Director Scott Cutler purchased 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $124,902.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BPR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.
Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.
