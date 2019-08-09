Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Director Scott Cutler Acquires 6,665 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Director Scott Cutler purchased 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $124,902.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BPR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 49.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 12.5% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 49.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 165,581 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.