Brokers Set Expectations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCR. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE CCR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.42. 6,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $426.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

