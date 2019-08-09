Brokers Offer Predictions for Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Square Enix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.24 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.