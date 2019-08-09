Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunomedics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunomedics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMMU. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Immunomedics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 669,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.98. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $13,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,976,078 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,902. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

