Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target at $21.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,001. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.11.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 577,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 255,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.