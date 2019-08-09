Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $50.13

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CRUS opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $243,586.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 253,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 225,172 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

