Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $50.13

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.
CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of CRUS opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00.
In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $243,586.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 253,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 225,172 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
