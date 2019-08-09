Brokerages Set CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Target Price at $63.50

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CBS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

CBS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,075. CBS has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

