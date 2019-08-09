Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.70. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 223,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

