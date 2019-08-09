Brokerages Expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.52. 841,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $883.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

