Brokerages Expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,784. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 445,435 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

