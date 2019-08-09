Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.09. Insulet posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Insulet from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $408,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $935,763.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,025 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,808,000 after purchasing an additional 88,440 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.96. 8,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,377. Insulet has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $149.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

