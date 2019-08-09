Brokerages Expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.90. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 758,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,969. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

