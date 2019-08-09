Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.03). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 381,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 79,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

