Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE WBT opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.66. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after buying an additional 2,631,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 2,391,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,078,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 904,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

