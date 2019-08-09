Brokerages Anticipate Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). Nlight posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07. Nlight has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

In related news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $114,047.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock valued at $262,937 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nlight by 112.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

