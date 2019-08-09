Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.23). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BNFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. 295,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $764.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Raymond Alexander August acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,463.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 211.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

