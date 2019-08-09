Brokerages Anticipate BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) to Announce $0.06 EPS

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BBX Capital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BBX Capital by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,346. The company has a market capitalization of $386.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.79. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

