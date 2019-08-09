Brokerages Anticipate Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) will report sales of $202.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $226.00 million. Basic Energy Services posted sales of $246.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full year sales of $789.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $848.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $844.27 million, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $955.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAS shares. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on Basic Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson bought 51,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,075.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Kern bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,539. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 408,720 shares of company stock valued at $957,191. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,272 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 463,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 794.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 352,093 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 266,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 252,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Basic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

