Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings. Bank of Commerce reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Commerce.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gibson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,591 shares of company stock valued at $121,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOCH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.