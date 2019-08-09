Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($40.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 225.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,413.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

