Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

