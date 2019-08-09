Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,190 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA comprises 1.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the first quarter valued at about $527,000.

FXN stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84.

