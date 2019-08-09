Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,055,000 after buying an additional 598,442 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 702.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 100,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,449.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

