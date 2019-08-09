Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 7,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,689,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.