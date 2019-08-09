BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,782 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 11.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 432,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,098. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

