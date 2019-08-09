Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,722 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

