Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $2,100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2,150.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,140.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,065.75.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $23.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,917.69. The company had a trading volume of 366,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,885.25. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 100.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

