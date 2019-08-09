Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Downgraded by TD Securities to Reduce

TD Securities downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.89.

BNP stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 290,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. Bonavista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

